University of Hyderabad admissions 2019: The University of Hyderabad has announced all the important dates for admission to academic session 2019-20. The online application for admission to the various post-graduate and PhD programmes will begin on April 1. Candidates are required to apply online through the official website of Hyderabad University – acad.uohyd.ac. The last date for submitting the online application is May 3. According to the official notification, candidates can download the hall tickets from May 15. It is the responsibility of candidates to check the university website to download the hall tickets, results and the relevant formats required for admission.

The entrance exams will be held between May 27 and May 31. For further details, including courses offered, eligibility criteria, prescribed fee, reservation policy, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

The notification was issued by Devesh Nigam, controller of examinations on Saturday.

Important Dates:

Online application start date — April 1

Last date for submitting the online application — May 3

Availability of hall tickets/admit cards — May 20

Dates of entrance examinations — May 27 to May 31

Know about Hyderabad University:

The University of Hyderabad, a central university, is located in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. It came into existence in 1974. The university is known for its excellence in research and for its distinguished faculty. It has been accorded A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The university has also been ranked very high by the international agencies like QS World Rankings, Umultirank. It was rated 4th best in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIFR) 2016 of

Ministry of Human Resource Development.

