University of Lucknow Recruitment 2019: Lucknow University has opened applications for hiring to the positions of Assistant Professor, Foreman & others. The eligible candidates are required to apply for the vacancies by 6 July 2019. Applications have to be sent in a prescribed format by the due date to the registrar of the university.

There are total 27 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in the respective departments of Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics & Communications units. 14 Laboratory instructors are also required in Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Electrical and Workshop departments. 1 training and placement officer is also needed. Apart from this, there are 2 vacancies for the post of Carpenter and Mechanic and 1 post for the Foreman.

The pay scale differs for different positions. Assistant Professor and Training and Placement Officer will be paid Rs 55,000 along with C.P.F per month. The Laboratory Instructor for respective departments and Foreman will be paid emoluments of Rs 18000 along with C.P.F per month. Carpenter and Mechanic will be paid Rs. 15,000 along with C.P.F per month.

Candidates who are interested in applying are required to send their application form along with other required documents to the Registrar, University of Lucknow (U.P) by the due date. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview, conducted by the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is 6th July 2019.

