Mumbai University yet to declare 2018 re-evaluation results: Mumbai University (MU) students, who had applied for re-evaluation results of exam session of 2018 (November-December), are yet to get their marks, an RTI reply by the varsity revealed.

Mumbai-based RTI activist Vihar Durve had sought information on the number of students who applied for revaluation and who have cleared the exam after re-evaluation. In its reply, the MU stated that 9,889 students had applied for re-evaluation but the figures for how many students cleared the exams after re-evaluation was not available as the process of re-evaluating the answer sheets were still on. Exams were held in November-December winter session of 2018.

The students, who had submitted their answer sheets in December for re-evaluation, have already appeared for the next semester exam in April-May and have got the results for the same but they are not sure about their results from the previous semester.

The university has also not declared results for the Allowed-To-Keep-Term (ATKT) exam. Under the ATKT exam, students were asked to take tests for a subject in which they have failed while being allowed to move to the next academic year. Rohit D’Sa, who was forced to sit for the ATKT exam, said that Third year BCom students like him appeared for their final semester exams in April this year, the results of which were announced by the last week of May. Students had also applied for re-evaluation of a subject from a previous semester but the results are still not out.

