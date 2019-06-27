unom.ac.in, Madras University UG, PG Semester exam results 2019 is going to be declared on the official website today. Candidates who have written in the exam are advised to check the instruction to download the UG and PG results from unom.ac.in given below.

unom.ac.in, Madras University UG, PG Semester exam results 2019: The Madras University undergraduate and postgraduate semester examination results are going to be declared today on the official website – www.unom.ac.in. The semester examination for UG and PG courses under the University was conducted in April this year.

The results will be available on the University’s result portal in the evening today, June 27, 2019. Those who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website. Also, those who are not satisfied with their result will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation.

Websites to download results:

The University will open the facility to apply for re-evaluation from July 2. The last date for submission of the re-evaluation application form is July 9, 2019. Students applying for re-evaluation must note that a sum of Rs. 1000 have to be submitted in the form a draft as application fee for re-evaluation. The Instant Examination for those who fail to clear one or two subjects is likely July 27.

How to check the results online?

Visit the official website of Madras University mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG April Semester Results 2019″ or PG Semester Result 2019 Download”

The candidates will be taken to the result portal

Here, enter your roll number and submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and download the UG or PG Semester Result 2019: www.unom.ac.in

