UNOM IDE Result 2019: Madras University or the UNOM has released the UNOM IDE results on its official website The Madras University Distance Education results have been released for the various courses of undergraduate, diploma like CERT, CLIS. BLIS, MLIS degree courses.

Madras University IDE was held in the month of May and now the results are available on the official website. Candidates those who had appeared in the various exams can check the results from the official website unom.ac.in. Candidates can also check the alternative official website, ideunom.ac.in to access the results.

UNOM IDE Result 2019: Steps and link to check results

Step 1:Go to the official website, unom.ac.in

DIRECT LINK: unom.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on distance tab, or directly go to ideunom.ac.in.

DIRECT LINK: ideunom.ac.in.

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on Result and then enter your roll number to get your result.

Step 5: Your result would be displayed on the screen. Students can take a print out of the result.

Candidates must note that the official mark sheet, would be shared by the university at a later date.

The University of Madras’ Institute of Distance Education or IDE offers 15 undergraduate courses, 20 postgraduate courses and also many diplomae and certificate courses. The University is expected to revise the syllabus for its UG and PG Courses which would be implemented from next year.

