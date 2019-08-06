UOK result 2019: BA first year result 2019 has been declared by the Kota University on the official website, uok.ac.in. Candidates who are interested can check their results through the official websites. There are also third party websites through which results can be checked through univexam.org and indiaresults.com

UOK result 2019: Kota University BA first year result 2019 has been declared on the official website, uok.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the results on the official website. There are also third party third party websites through which results can be checked that is univexam.org and indiaresults.com.

A hall ticket is necessary to check the result in order to know the enrollment number. Due to some technical issue, if websites don’t work properly. In such situation, candidates are required not to panic and check through other mentioned official websites.

There are simple steps through which the results can be checked.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kota University on uok.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Exam and

Step 3: Results’ section is available on the homepage

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Click on the result panel Link

Step 6: Select the type of examination that is Main or Re-evaluation

Step 7: Select the course type

Step 8: Enter the hall ticket number and other details to check result

Step 9: Verify all the details and click on the submit button to proceed

Step 10: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 11: Download it for future use.

Interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can print a copy of the result for future use.

More than 180 colleges with about 2,30,000 students of six districts of state namely Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur are under the jurisdiction of the University of Kota.

University has six faculties Arts, Commerce and Management, Education, Law, Science and social Science.

University offers various academic programs at the campus and its other affiliated colleges.

Candidates can check other official websites for further details.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App