UOK result 2019: Kota University BA first year result 2019 has been declared on the official website, uok.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the results on the official website. There are also third party third party websites through which results can be checked that is univexam.org and indiaresults.com.
A hall ticket is necessary to check the result in order to know the enrollment number. Due to some technical issue, if websites don’t work properly. In such situation, candidates are required not to panic and check through other mentioned official websites.
There are simple steps through which the results can be checked.
Step 1: Go to the official website of Kota University on uok.ac.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Exam and
Step 3: Results’ section is available on the homepage
Step 4: A new page will open
Step 5: Click on the result panel Link
Step 6: Select the type of examination that is Main or Re-evaluation
Step 7: Select the course type
Step 8: Enter the hall ticket number and other details to check result
Step 9: Verify all the details and click on the submit button to proceed
Step 10: Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 11: Download it for future use.
Interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can print a copy of the result for future use.
More than 180 colleges with about 2,30,000 students of six districts of state namely Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur are under the jurisdiction of the University of Kota.
University has six faculties Arts, Commerce and Management, Education, Law, Science and social Science.
University offers various academic programs at the campus and its other affiliated colleges.
Candidates can check other official websites for further details.