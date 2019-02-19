The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the final results of constable recruitment examination on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to check the results on the official website. The recruitment examination was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019.

The recruitment examination will be held to fill a total of 49,568 constable-level vacancies.

UP Police constable result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UP Police result link’ on the home page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new homepage, click on the link

Step 4: Log-in using your application number

Step 5: Download the application number, results will appear on the screen

UPPRPB constable result qualifiers

The qualifiers of the constable result will be eligible for the physical efficiency test (PET).

Examination pattern for PET

Male candidates: They will have to run 4.8 kilometres in 25 minutes

Female candidates: They will have to run 2.4 kilometres in 14 minutes.

The candidates who will be incapable will be disqualified automatically.

Post PET, the documents verification round will be held. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the final list.

The recruitment examination will be held to fill around 41,520 vacancies including 23, 520 for reserved police and 180000 for Police PAC. Over 2 lakh aspirants had appeared for the exam.

