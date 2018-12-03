UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018: The application process for Uttar Pradesh assistant teacher recruitment 2018 is all set to begin through the official website of UPBEB soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in to apply.

UP assistant teacher recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is all set to open the online application process for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018 through its official website. According to reports, there are as many as 69000 numbers of vacancies in the state against the Assistant Teacher post. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official website frequently as the process will be activated on the portal soon.

The UPBEB has released a notification regarding the commencement of the application process through the website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in and according to the notification, the process will start from December 6, 2018. Also, the UP Basic Education Board will be conducting the recruitment examination at various centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled by the Board for December 21, 2018. It has also been mentioned that the admit cards for the Teachers’ recruitment examination will be published on the official website on December 31.

State-wise vacancy details of UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018:

Sitapur – 2000

Badaun – 1750

Balia – 1600

Kushi Nagar – 1600

Barabanki – 1500

Gorakhpur – 1350

Allahabad – 900

How to apply for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of UPBEB as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “APPLY ONLINE” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to the application page

Here, fill in all the necessary details in the application form and click on the submit option

Make the application fee payment online and submit the form

Take a print out of the same for future reference

To directly log in to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, click on this link: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

