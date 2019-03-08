UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB has declared the UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018 on the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared in the written examination can check their respective results.

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB has announced the UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018 on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in the written examination can check their respective results. The written examination was conducted on January 6, 2019, across the state. This date has been finalised after Lucknow High Court extended the date of declaration of written exam result for UP Assistant Teacher 2018 recruitment exam. This order was issued in January 2019 to announce the respective allotment of qualifying marks. For general category candidates, it’s 65% and 60% is for reserved category.

The answer key was released on January 9, 2019. Through this recruitment drive a total of 68,500 Assistant Teachers are to be filled in various districts in the state. The district wise counselling will be held on March 8 and 9, 2019. For further information, the candidates can regularly check the official site of UPBEB.

Steps to check UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018



Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Basic Education Board upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on link ‘UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018’.

Step 3: A pop-up page will be displayed, enter your UP Assistant Teacher 2018 application number, date of birth, security pin and click on login.

Step 4: Your UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018 will be displayed

Step 5: Take out a print out for future use.

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018: Check Result here

