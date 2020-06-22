UP B.Ed JEE 2020 New Exam Date, UPJEE 2020 Entrance Exam revised date, UP BEd JEE admit card 2020, Lucknow University: The Uttar Pradesh Combined Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examination date has been rescheduled to July 29, by the state government because of the ongoing noxious coronavirus pandemic. The complete information regarding the UP B.Ed 2020 examination is available on Lucknow University's official website lkouniv.ac.in/en/article/bedadmission2020.

The exam is conducted every year to grant admission to B.Ed courses offered by 16 universities in Uttar Pradesh, the examination will be held by the Lucknow University, last year it was conducted by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly (MJRU).

Earlier the entrance examination dates were rescheduled from April 8 to April 22 and then it was further postponed to July 29 due to the virus. Considering the looming coronavirus that has engulfed the country, Lucknow University has assured the students that the examinations will take place keeping proper safety and social distancing measures norms. It has also been decided to double the centre for examination to ensure social distancing.

Due to the ongoing COVID19 crisis, UP JEE B.Ed entrance exam scheduled to be held on 8th April, 2020 has been tentatively rescheduled for 22nd April, 2020, unless announced otherwise. Applicants may please visit https://t.co/8JghDM53GI regularly for updates.#COVID2019india — University of Lucknow (@lkouniv) March 19, 2020

Candidates who had applied for the exam were given a chance to change their centre according to their preference, around 1,10,000 applicants have already requested for a change in their respective centres.

The nature of the UP B.Ed entrance exam is objectively based, it will consist of two papers- paper one will check the acumen of the candidate in General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will comprise 50 questions each. The second paper will have two parts- General Aptitude test and Subject Aptitude; this paper will also have 50 questions each.

