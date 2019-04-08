Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has finally dropped a notification about the admit card. The candidates have been waiting for the release of hall tickets and now the authorities have notified that the admit card for the UP B.Ed Joint Entrance exam 2019 will be made available to download today, that is April 08, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card from the available link then.

To save you from the chaos, we have mentioned here the ways to directly download the hall tickets from the website, take a look!

1. Go on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board @http://upbed2019.in/

2. Visit the homepage and find the link to download the admit card.

3. After clicking on the link, you will enter the next page.

4. Enter the credentials required including your user ID and password.

5. After logging in, the admit card will appear on your screen.

6. Download the hall ticket quickly and take a print out for further use.

According to the official announcements made, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will conduct the examinations in two different shifts. On April 15 2019, the first shift will commence in the morning from 9.00 AM to 12.00 Pm and the second shift will start from 2:00 Pm afternoon to 5:00 Pm in the evening.

As the examinations are approaching, the students should start prepping up for the examination. They should keep the important points in mind. The candidates who will be appearing for the examination should strictly bring their admit card with their photograph on it and a valid ID proof like Aadhaar card, voter ID card, Passport etc.

To keep a track of all new notifications, the candidates should keep a regular check on Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board’s official website.

