UP B.Ed JEE result 2019 @ upbed2019.in: Mahatma Gandhi Jyotiba Phule Rohilakhand University (MJPRU) will be declared the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 results soon. According to the latest notification, the UP B.Ed JEE 2019 is expected to be released between May 10 to May 15, 2019. Candidates are required to check their result on the official website once it’s out. i.e upbed2019.in and mjpru.ac.in

The entrance examination for the UP B.Ed. 2019 Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 15 in two sessions. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed programme offered by various universities and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. After the announcement of the result, the counselling process will begin for admission to the B.Ed course.

UP B.Ed JEE result 2019 @ upbed2019.in: Here’s how to check the UP B.ED 2019 JEE exam result:

Go to the UP B.Ed 2019 JEE official website Click the result related link on the homepage Enter your log-in ID and password Once you have entered your credentials, submit them After submission, the result and scorecard will appear on your screen Download the scorecard and take a print out for counselling purpose

