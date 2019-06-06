UP B.ed JEE Results 2019: The counselling process of the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 will be begun today i.e. June 6, 2019, by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly. The schedule of the same is available on the official website, upbed2019.in, mjpru.ac.in.

MJPRU conducts UP BEd JEE 2019 examination for the admission to Bachelor of Education courses in various government and private colleges in the state Uttar Pradesh. Registration along with the process of filling the preference with successful payments for state rank from 1 to 2,12,000 will start from today, according to the counselling schedule.

A total of 6,09,2019 students registered for the examination This year, out of which only 5,66,400 students appeared.

The Counselling will be held in two phases. Following are the final dates of two phases.

Phase I will end on June 18, 2019



Phase 2 will be concluded on June 28, 2019.

A pool counselling will be conducted after the end of the second phase. The candidates will have to register, and the application fee for the counselling through the official website of the University on mjpru.ac.in or upbed2019.in.

Candidates are requested to print a copy of the payment status. After this, they can select colleges for the counselling. There is no limit for choosing the colleges. The candidates can finally select their preferences post the selection of the colleges.

It is important for the candidates to lock their preferences carefully. One can also preview their preferences and take a print out of the same. After announcing the final decision, the seats will be confirmed which will be further allocated.

For more details, candidates can also visit the official website of the university on mjpru.ac.in or upbed.in.

