The Lucknow University has released the UP B.Ed 2018 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) results for admission in BEd colleges of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, April 27. Students who had appeared for the BED entrance test can check their results on the official website www.upbed.nic.in or the official website of Lucknow University www.lkouniv.ac.in. Moreover, the rankings of the students are yet unknown and is expected to be released shortly. According to a notification, the result was supposed to be declared on May 10 however this year it has been released 13 days earlier.



The state level entrance exam had been conducted on April 11, 2018 across various centres in the state. The examination was held in two shifts from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4 pm for admissions to 16 universities across the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Moreover, the counselling session for the admissions is likely to commence from June 1. The answer keys of the examination will also be available on the official website shortly.

Candidates can check their results by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of BEd or Lucknow University Search for the link of UP B Ed Results 2018 Now click on the link Students will be directed to the result page Fill the requisite details and click the submit button to log in. Your result will appear on your computer screen. Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

