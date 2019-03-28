UP BEd JEE 2019: The UP BEd JEE 2019 entrance exam is delayed and the new date of the exam is April 15, 2019. The date has been rescheduled due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

UP BEd JEE 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) has recheduled the UP BEd JEE 2019 entrance exam to April 15, 2019. According to the notification available on the official website, Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2019 exam date has been rescheduled due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The candidates who have participated in the UP BEd JEE 2019 are supposed to visit the official website of UP BEd JEE 2019, upbed2019.in in order to verify and download the detailed schedule of the examination. Previously, UP BEd JEE 2019 was supposed to be held on April 11 but now due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections of 2019, the exams are rescheduled on April 15, 2019. According to the latest schedule, Paper I will be held in the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the Paper II will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Both Paper I and Paper II will be conducted on the same day.

The test centres for the UP BEd JEE 2019 exam:

City Name: Code

Bareilly: 40

Muradabad: 41

Agra: 42

Aligarh: 43

Meerut: 44

Jhansi: 47

Jaunpur: 48

Azamgarh: 49

Prayagraj: 50

Lucknow: 51

Kanpur: 53

Varanasi: 57

Ayodhya: 60

Gorakhpur: 61

The candidates can call authorities on the provided toll-free number, 022-68202763 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM from Monday to Saturday if they face any issue while verifying the details regarding UP BEd JEE.

Paper Pattern:

The Paper I will contain 100 questions of 100 marks each, out of which 50 questions will be from General knowledge and the other 50 will be language based questions. In the second examination, the candidates will need to have a general aptitude test and a specialisation subject. Similarly, in Paper 2, there will be 50 questions on each topic for 100 marks each. Every question will contain 2 marks and for every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted. The UP BEd JEE 2019 exam will be organised in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly. The candidates who will pass in the upcoming exams will be selected for the seat in the BEd programme in any of the colleges run by the state.

