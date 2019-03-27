Lok Sabha elections 2019: The Joint Entrance Exam of Uttar Pradesh (JEE) 2019 has been postponed due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It was previously scheduled to be held on April 11, 2019, but now it is rescheduled on April 15, 2019. All the aspirants appearing for the entrance examination can check the new dates on the official website- upbed2019.in.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The Uttar Pradesh JointEntrance Exam (JEE) 2019 has been postponed due to upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All the aspirants appearing for the entrance examination can check the new dates on the official website- upbed2019.in. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on April 11, 2019, but now it is rescheduled on April 15, 2019. TheUP BEd will be held in two shifts i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The entrance test will consist of two papers Paper I and Paper II and each paper will be of 200 marks for which candidates will get three hours to solve.

Paper I: This paper will have questions based on general knowledge and language (English or Hindi) and Paper II: This paper will consist of aptitude and subject knowledge exam of the candidate.

Candidates who will successfully clear the entrance exam and meet the minimum cut off as decided by the University will be eligible to apply for the admissions process of various institutions and universities. The result of UP BEd JEE 2019 is expected to be declared by May 15, 2019. Reportedly, the online admission counselling for various courses will be held from June 1 to June 30, 2019.

The first exam would consist of general knowledge and language each of 100 marks and constituting of 50 questions each. In the second exam, candidates will be evaluated on general aptitude test and subject of specialisation. In this exam too, each topic will have 50 questions for 100 marks each. Each question will be of two marks, for every wrong answer, one-third marks would be deducted.

Eligibility criteria:

The main eligibility criteria of the exam is a graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks from the recognized university.

The exam will be held in 15 cities of Uttar Pradesh state.

of Uttar Pradesh state. There are 2 sections and each section consists of 50 objective type questions.

A total number of marks are 200 to be done in 3 hours.

marks are 200 to be done in 3 hours. The result will be declared on May 10, 2019, at the official website.

Online counselling process will begin from June 1 to 30, 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More