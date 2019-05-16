UP BEd Result 2019 Declared @ mjpur.ac.in: MJPRU has released the UP B.Ed. result on its official website @ mjpur.ac.in. Below are the details about how to download the UP BEd result 2019, websites to download UP BEd result 2019 and steps to download theUP BEd Result 2019.

UP BEd Result 2019 Declared @ mjpur.ac.in: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has declared the UP B.Ed. result on its official website @ mjpur.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared for the UP BEd exam 2019 and were waiting for their result can check and download the official website of the MJPRU. The candidates can also check and download their UP BEd Result 2019 on alternative websites @ indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their UP BEd Result 2019.

UP B.Ed. Result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University @ mjpur.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link for UP BEd result.

Step 3: Enter the details required.

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 6: The UP B.Ed. Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download, save and take a print out of the result for future reference.

According to the reports, more than 4.85 lakh students had appeared for the UP B.Ed Exam 2019. The exam will help and shortlist students for admissions in over 4500 B.Ed colleges of Uttar Pradesh. UP B.Ed JEE Exam 2019 is a state-level entrance test or screening exam, after which, candidates get direct admission to Bachelor of Education Admission Test 2019 (B.Ed 2019) in various colleges.

The exam is organized by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhelkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly under the eye of the Uttar Pradesh government. This year the state level entrance BEd exam 2019 was conducted on April 15, 2019.

According to the official data, 6,09,209 candidates had registered for the BEd exam 2019 and 5,66,400 appeared for it. Candidates’ performance in the entrance exam will decide his/her college for admission.

After the results, the candidates have to go through the counselling process in the colleges allotted to them. The counselling process will commence in June, reports said.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App