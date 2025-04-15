UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Expected Soon: When And Where To Check

The UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2025 is expected to be announced soon on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Over 54 lakh students across Uttar Pradesh are eagerly waiting for the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2025, which is expected to be declared soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). According to reports, the board is in the final stages of result preparation and is likely to announce the official result date in the coming days.

Last year, the UP Board Results were declared on April 20. Following the previous trend, the UPMSP 10th and 12th Result 2025 is expected to be released in the last week of April. The evaluation process for this year has been completed, and the results for both classes are likely to be announced simultaneously, as has been the norm in previous years.

UP Board Result 2025 Not Releasing on April 15, Says Official

Amid viral rumours on social media suggesting that the UP Board results would be declared on April 15, UP Board Secretary Bhagwat Singh has clarified that such reports are false and misleading. He urged students and parents not to fall for fake updates and confirmed that the UP Board Results 2025 will not be released on April 15 under any circumstances.

“No official announcement regarding the UP Board result date has been made yet. Students are advised to rely only on updates released through the board’s official website,” Singh said.

Where and How to Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025?

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through the following official websites:

Steps to Check UP Board Result 2025 Online:

Visit the official website mentioned above. Click on the relevant link: “UP Board Class 10 Result 2025” or “UP Board Class 12 Result 2025”. Enter your Roll Number and School Code as per your admit card. Click on “Submit” or “View Result”. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

This year, a total of 51.37 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2025. The simultaneous declaration of results will allow students to plan their next academic steps accordingly.

