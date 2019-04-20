UP Board officials have confirmed that the result will be out anytime next week. A total of 5,89,622 students registered for class 12 and class 10 exam this year.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the result for class 10 and class 12 board exam next week as confirmed by a board official. UP Board additional secretary Shiv Lal said that the board is yet to fix the final date of result declaration but students can expect it anytime post Monday. Earlier, it was announced that the results of the examination would be declared by April 30, 2019.

A total of 5,89,622 students registered for class 12 and class 10 exam this year. Last year over 26 lakh students including 1.79 lakh examinees registered for the exams out of which 11 lakh were absent. Students who skipped the exam said it was due to tight security by the UP Board that they chose to miss the exam.

This year the exams were conducted amid tight security as Special Task Force (STF) was engaged to keep a watch on copying mafia around examination centres. Over 8000 exam centres had been equipped with CCTV cameras and voice recorders for surveillance.

The board has also increased the exam revaluation fee by 5 per cent. One paper revaluation would cost Rs 500 to a candidate, previously it used to be Rs 100 per paper.

