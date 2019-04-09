UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to announce the UP Board Result 2019 for class 10th class 12th after April 15, 2019. UP Board has introduced several initiatives to ensure the completion of the process of evaluation and announcement of the result for class 10th and class 12th on time.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: The UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2019 for High School and Intermediate Exam 2019 is going to be announced next week as told by the sources close to the board. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to announce the UP Board Result 2019 for class 10th class 12th after April 15, 2019. After the announcement, the results will be available on the official websites of UP Board including upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Secretary, Neena Srivastava, told in a media reaction the evaluation process is going on and the results will be announced in no time. According to the reports, the preparations for the announcement of the results have started. The results are expected to be declared between April 15, 2019, to April 25, 2019.

This year, UP Board has introduced several initiatives to ensure the completion of the process of evaluation and announcement of the result for class 10th and class 12th on time. A total number of 58,06,922 students registered for the High School and Intermediate Exams, which were held at 8,354 exam centres. Previously, the high school exams started from February 7, 2019, and ended on February 28, 2019, and the board exams for class 12th commenced on February 7, 2019, and concluded on March 2, 2019.

Candidates can check the following instructions to download UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of UP board, results.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UP Board class 10th, 12th.

Steps 3: Submit the details required including roll number, date of birth.

Step 4: Tap the OK button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More