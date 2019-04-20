UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to release the results of UP Class 10, 12 Exam 2019 on its official websites. Candidates need to check the instructions to download the results from the following websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the UP Board Class 10, 12 results for the students who have appeared in the 2018-19 session final examination this year on its official website. All the students who are eagerly waiting for their results to be declared may check the UP Board 10th, 12th Exam results 2019 on the official website as soon as it is released by the Board. According to reports, the 10th and 12th Board results will be published by the authority on Monday, i.e. on April 22, 2019.

Reports say that the Board additional secretary Shiv Lal revealed the Board is yet to decide the final result declaration date, however, students can expect the results anytime on the coming Monday. The Board official also confirmed that the results for both Matriculation and Intermediate examinations will be available on the same date. Candidates can download the Board results from the official website once it is published by the Board. Candidates need to visit the official website of the UP Board is – upmsp.edu.in. The results can also be accessed from other websites such as upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

How to check the 10th band 12th results online?

Visit the official website of the Board as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “UP 10th Results 2019 download” or “UP 12th Results 2019 download” on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window”

Here, enter the date of birth and roll number to access your results

Submit the details and wait for the result page to download

Now, check the result and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

