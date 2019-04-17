UP Board 10th High School result 2019 date and how to check the results on UP Board official site upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com. The students who have appeared for the class 10th exams will be able to access results today likely. As per reports, the UP board has announced that the results for the same will be declared on April 17. The students have been asked to keep their admit cards ready for accessing results.

UP Board 10th High School result 2019: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh is likely to announce the results for class 10th and 12th will be declared in the last week of April 2019. As per reports, the board officials may announce the results of 10th and 12th class on April 25 but the date may vary as the state is slated to go polls for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. Meanwhile, the students can check their results on its official website- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the same on websites like upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com. The examination for the 10th and 12th class were held in tight security this year. Scores of security personnel were engaged to keep their tight vigil on the copying mafia.

58,06,922 students have registered in which 31,95,603 from High School and 26,11,319 in Intermediate registered in UP board 2019. The results will be declared online through official websites. Once the results will be declared, the Uttar Pradesh Board result will be made available at the official websites.

How to Check UP Board 10th result 2019:

1. Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of UP Board exam result

3. Enter the required information

4. Download the result of UP Board 2019

5. Take out the printout for future reference

Eligibility Criteria:

The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent in every subject to qualifying the exams. Meanwhile, the class 12th students need to qualify separately their practical examinations as well.

A total of 58,06,922 candidates registered for class 12th and 10th class examinations. Last year, around 20.83 lakh students were declared pass.

