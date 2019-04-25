UP Board 10th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board has confirmed the UP Board Class 10 result declaration date. According to reports, the UP Board 10th results 2019 will be announced on April 27. Candidates are advised to check the steps to download the result given here.

UP Board 10th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to release the Class 10 or matriculation examination results through its official website – upresults.nic.in. The result date has been confirmed by the UPMSP B0ard and it has been also said that the Class 12 results for the Intermediate examination appearing candidates will also be declared on the same date. All the students who have appeared in the UP Board exams 2019 can check their results on the official website by following the instructions given below.

How to check the UP Board 10th Result 2019 online?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ UP Board 10th Result 2019 download “

“ On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details such as your roll number or date of birth as asked on the page

On submitting the details, the result sheet of the UP Board 10th exam will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the Result for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Board had conducted the SSLC or 10th examination from February 7 to February 28 in which over 36 lakh students have appeared and are awaiting the Board results. Students must note that the Class 10 results will be available on both the official websites of UPMSP that are as follows – upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Here’s the link to go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board and download the UP Board Class 10 Results 2019: http://upmsp.edu.in/

