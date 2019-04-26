UP Board Result 2019: The result will be out by tomorrow on the official websites i.e. upresults.nic.in, upresults.up.nic.in. Other than the official websites, students can check result via SMS also by sending their details to 56263.

UP Board 12th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the result for UP Board class 12 on April 27, 2019, the same has been confirmed by the board as well in its official notification. The intermediate examination result will be out tomorrow on the official website i.e. upresults.nic.in, upresults.up.nic.in. besides the official one, the candidates can also download their result on upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board 12th Result 2019: List of websites to check scores

UP Board 12th Result 2019: Here’s how to check via SMS

SMS- UP10ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

SMS- UP12ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

UP Board 12th Result 2019: Steps to check UP Board class 12 Result 2019

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.inor upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads result

Step 3. A new page will appear on your screen

Step 4. Enter the required credentials like name and registration number.

Step 5. UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Save, download and take a print-out for future reference.

A total of 31,95,603 students registered this year while a total of 36 lakh are awaiting their Class 10 result. Last year there were 29.81 lakh candidates who sat for the exam and the results last year were declared on April 29, 2019. Interestingly, due to strict measures taken to curb malpractices at exam centres, as many as 6.5 lakh examinees quit the examination while 403 were caught using unfair means.

Last year, 72,43% students cleared the exam out of which the pass percentage of boys was 67.4% while the pass percentage of girls was 78.4.

In 2017,23.54 lakh students appeared for the 12th exam including 1.79 lakh private examinees who had registered for the Inter exams. Out of this number, over 20.83 lakh students were declared pass. Girls performed better than boys with 11.82 lakh pass percentage, while the overall pass percentage was 88.80 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App