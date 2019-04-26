UP Board 12th Result 2019: Result will be out tomorrow i.e. April 27, 2019, on the official websites i.e. upresults.nic.in, and candidates can check either on the official websites or through SMS. Besides, UP 12th board result app is also available on Google Play.

UP Board 12th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the result for UP Board class 12 on April 27, 2019, the same has been confirmed by the board as well in its official notification. The intermediate examination result will be out tomorrow on the official website i.e. upresults.nic.in, upresults.up.nic.in. besides the official one, the candidates can also download their result on upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 29 lakh students appeared for the class 12 board exams which took place between February 7 t0 March 2, 2019. Last year there were 29.81 lakh candidates who sat for the exam and the results last year were declared on April 29, 2019. Interestingly, due to strict measures taken to curb malpractices at exam centres, as many as 6.5 lakh examinees quit the examination while 403 were caught using unfair means.

UP Board 12th result: How to check via Mobile

Candidates can check their result on mobile and computer both. However, those with no internet access can get their result through SMS. For SMS, students will have to type SMS ‘UP12<space>roll number’ and send it to 56263 UP Board mobile app is also available on Android phones, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store The result will be available on the official website too, click upmsp.edu.in , upresults.nic.in and upresults.up.nic.in to get your result.

Last year, 72,43% students cleared the exam out of which the pass percentage of boys was 67.4% while pass percentage of girls was 78.4.

In 2017,23.54 lakh students appeared for the 12th exam including 1.79 lakh private examinees who had registered for the Inter exams. Out of this number, over 20.83 lakh students were declared pass. Girls performed better than boys with 11.82 lakh pass percentage, while the overall pass percentage was 88.80 per cent.

