UP Board 12th Result 2019 declared: The Uttar Pradesh Board has declared the Class 12th results for 2019 batch on the official website of the UPMSP i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Given below are the steps to check and download the UP Board Results 2019 Class 12th.

UP Board 12th Result 2019 declared: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has finally declared the UP Board Results 2019 Class 12 today i.e. April 27, Satuday ar around 12:30 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their UPMSP Results 2019 on the official website of UP Board i.e. upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. This year, UP Board is likely to announce the result of over 30 lakh students online.

Over 58 lakhs students appeared for the UP Board exams which were held in the month of February – March, 2019. 70.06 per cent students have cleared in the Uttar Pradesh Board exams. Tanu Tomar has bagged the first position in UP Board Class 12 exams with 97.83 per cent. While, Bhagyashree got the second rank with 97.2 per cent and Akanksha third with 94.80 per cent.

How to Check download UP Board Result 2019 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board i.e. upresults.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Class 12 result 2019.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new page.

Step 4: Login submitting your name and registration number.

Step 5: Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download UPMSP Class 12 Results 2019 and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Links to check UP Board Class 12th Results 2019:

upresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.nic.in

examresults.net

schools9.com

If you are not able to check your UP BOARD RESULTS 2019 CLASS 12th online, receive it on your mobile phone via SMS. Type, UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Note: You need to follow similar steps to check and download you UP Board Results 2019 Class 10th scorecard.

