UP Board 12th Result 2019: UPMSP is all set to declare the UP Board 12th Result 2019 @ upmsp.edu.in and @ examresults.net. How to download the Uttar Pradesh Board Result, UP Board 12th Result 2019, UP Board Class 12 result 2019, UP inter result 2019, UP Board Result 2019 on mobile phones through SMS and online, check steps mentioned below.

UP Board result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the UP Board 12th Result 2019. The UPMSP will publish the UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 on its official website @ upmsp.edu.in. The students who appeared for the UP Board Class 12 exam 2019 and now waiting eagerly for the UP Board 12th Result 2019 can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below.

The UP Board will also share the result @ examresults.net. According to the reports, the UPMSP 12th result will be declared on April 27 at around 12:00 noon. This year, a total number of 26,11,319 students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination. Which were held between February 7 to March 2, 2019.

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is also likely to announce the Class 10 result along with UP Board Class 12 results. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job to conduct the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule. The UP Board Class 10 Exams 2019 were held between February 7 to 28, 2019.

The students can check and download their UP Board Result 2019 on computer and mobile phone by simply following the steps mentioned below:

UP Board Result 2019: Steps to check Class 12 Result 2019

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UP Board @ upresults.nic.in or @ examresults.net

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads the result

Step 3. A new page will pop on your screen now.

Step 4. Enter the required credentials like name and registration number.

Step 5. UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Save, download and take a print-out for future reference.

How to download the UP Board Class 12 result 2019 on mobile phone:

The students can easily check and download their UP board result 2019 through SMS by following these steps:

Step 1. Open the message box on your phone.

Step 2. type message UP 12 along with your phone number, for example: ‘UP12ROLLNUMBER’

Step 3. Send it to 56263

