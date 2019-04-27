UP Board 12th Result 2019 declared: Among the first top ten ranks in the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate, girl students have taken seven positions. They have also claimed four positions out of first five with Bagpat Tanu Tomar securing 97.83 per cent. She has got 489 marks out of 500.

UP Board 12th Result 2019: Girls students in Uttar Pradesh have completely outshone boys in the Class 10th and 12th results. The results, which were announced today by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), witnessed girls outperforming boys. In the Intermediate results, girls have taken seven positions out of the top 10.

Earlier, the UPMSP declared the results on its official websites – upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. A total of 70.06 per cent girls passed the Class 12th exam with flying colours. A girl student namely Bagpat Tanu Tomar has topped the exams. She has secured 97.83 per cent marks. The second and third positions have also gone to girls with Bhagyashree securing 97.2 per cent while Akanksha got 94.80 per cent.

Among the first five positions, boys have only got one position i.e, the fourth rank. A student namely Yuvraj has got penultimate rank in the first five by securing 94.60 per cent. It was followed by Shweta Singh who got 93.80 per cent. Ankita Kumari has claimed the sixth position by securing 93.40 per cent. The seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions have claimed by Swati Singh 93.80 per cent, Prashant Kumar (92.80 per cent), Atithi Kumar (92.60 per cent0 and Shivangi Pandey (92.20 per cent) respectively.

Around 58.6 lakh students had taken part in UPMSP board Class 10th and 12th examinations in 2019.

If the students of Class 10th and 12th want to check their results again, they can follow the below mentioned simple steps and get the results

• Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

• Click on the links given on the homepage

• Enter your credentials

• Hit the Submit button

• Results will be displayed

• Download the same and take a printout for future correspondence

