UP Board class 12 result 2019: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is likely to release the UP Board 12th Exam results in the third week of April. Candidates are advised to check the steps to download the UP Board results by z

UP Board class 12 result 2019: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is expected to declare the class 12 Board exam result 2019 in the third week of April, according to reports in a leading website. The result date has not yet been confirmed by the Board, however, it is expected that the class 12th examination result will be released through the official website of the Board on April 20, 2019.

All the candidates who had participated in the final examination under the Board are advised to keep an eye on the official website so that they can download the 12th Board results of UP. The results will be published on the websites – upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.



How to check the UP Board 12th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of UP Board as mentioned above – upresults.nic.in and examresults.net

Candidates need to click on the relevant result link on the homepage

Candidates on clicking on the link will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and date of birth and submit online

The UP Board Class 12 results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result pdf and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Here’s the link to go to the official website for downloading the results: http://upresults.nic.in/’

Meanwhile, the U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2018 Results were declared by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh on April 29, 2018.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More