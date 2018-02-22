Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has decided to suspend Class 10 science and Class 12 physics papers. The incident was reported from the UP's Maharajganj and Chandauli district where papers got leaked. The UP board has announced that the new schedule of both the papers would be released soon. Police have registered FIRs in both the cases and started its initial investigation.

Less than a week after the UP board physics-2 paper leak, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) once again has cancelled the Class 10 science and Class 12 physics board papers. The UP board has come to this decision after the officials confirmed that the papers got leaked in Maharajganj district and Chandauli district. Now, the UP board has decided to reschedule both papers. For which, the board would release the new schedule soon. The Class 10 science paper, which was scheduled for February 19 in Maharajganj and Class 12 physics paper, which was scheduled for Feb 15 and 17 have been cancelled by the board.

Speaking about the matter to a national daily, UP board Secretary Neena Srivastava has confirmed the whole matter. Srivastava said, ” the board is investigating the paper leak in Maharajganj and Chandauli district. For now, the papers have been cancelled in both districts.” The incident was reported from the Devali Kanya Inter Collge in Maharajganj where the paper was leaked and photocopies of the same were sold by a nearby shopkeeper. Taking cognisance of the report, the District Inspector of Schools, DIOS Maharajganj reached the Intercollege and found that paper bundle was not sealed though it was signed by the centre manager.

Following the incident, the FIR has been filed against the centre manager, Raj Bahadur along with three other invigilators. But the police is yet to make an arrest after the incident. Police have also arrested a principal of the inter-college in Balua, Chandauli. Police have also recovered Rs 15.50 lakh cash, answer sheets, solved question papers and a rifle from the principal’s residence. Days ago, the physics -2 question paper of the Uttar Pradesh board examination mistakenly got leaked at a centre in Bahraich district.

The physics paper scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 17 was leaked by the mistake of the centre In-charge at a centre in Imamganj under Shivpur block of the district on Thursday. Speaking about the matter, duty inspector of the school (DIoS) Rajendra Kumar Pandey said instead of physics-1 paper, physics-2 question paper was opened and distributed among the appeared students at the Jamia Rizvia Anwarul Mustafa High School, Imamganj.

