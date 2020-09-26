UPMSP has released UP board admit card for Class 10 and 12 Main and compartment exam at their official website- upmsp.edu.in. Students registered for compartment or improvement exams can now download the UP board admit card from their website.

For UP board class 10 and 12 admit card 2020 download, students need to select their class, district and their roll number the ‘admit card’ window at upmsp.edu.in. For the main examination, the UP board admit card is issued in an offline mode by the School heads/ principals. The UP board compartment exam admit card has been released online at the board’s official website.

This year the UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment exams will be held at 82 exam centres across the state. As many as 33,344 students will write the exams including 15,839 for High School and 17,505 for Intermediate.

Steps to download UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment admit card 2020 online:

Visit the official website of upmsp.edu.in or click here to be redirected to the website’s homepage.