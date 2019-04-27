UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2019: Girls performed better than boys in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, in 2018, the pass percentage was 75.16 per cent and in 2017, it was 81.60 per cent. In class 12th exam results, Tanu Tomar emerged as the topper of the UP Board Class 12 exams by securing 97.83 per cent.

UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2019: Girls outperform boys again in Uttar Pradesh

Girls this year again outperformed boys in class 10th and 12th board examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board results. The results were declared on Saturday after lakhs of students in the state got their positions within the time. Girls performed better than boys. As per reports, in 2018, the pass percentage was 75.16 per cent and in 2017, it was 81.60 per cent. In class 12th exam results, Tanu Tomar emerged as the topper of the UP Board Class 12 exams by securing 97.83 per cent. Bhagyashree got the second rank with 97.2 per cent and Akanksha in third with 94.80 per cent. In 1992, the pass percentage was mere 14 per cent as the government then headed by chief minister Kalyan Singh had passed a bill regarding the using of unfair means in the exams.

Overall 80.07 per cent students have passed the matriculation examination of the Uttar Pradesh in which Gautam Raghuvanshi has turned out to be the topper. Raghuvanshi who is a resident of Kanpur has secured 97.17 per cent in the Board exam this year. The second spot has been bagged by Shivam who has secured 97 per cent while Tanuja Vishwakarma has secured the third position with 96.83 per cent.

उत्तर प्रदेश की #बोर्ड परीक्षा में सफल छात्र-छात्राओं को हार्दिक बधाई। विद्यार्थी यह समझें कि यह परीक्षा जीवन का एक पड़ाव मात्र है और अभी कई ऐसे मोड़ आने बाकी हैं। सभी छात्र-छात्राएं भविष्य में जीवन की हर एक कसौटी पर स्वर्ण-सदृश निखरें, यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2019

Around 58.6 lakh students had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) board examinations this year including both 10th and 12th examinations. Students can check their results from the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

All the students can check the UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019 through the official website with the help of the steps given below.

Steps to check the UP board exam result 2019

1 — Visit the official website @upmsp.edu.in

2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

3 — Enter the required details

4 — Click on the ‘Submit’ button

5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

