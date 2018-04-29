Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) will announce its Class 10, Class 12 board results today on its official website @ upresults.nic.in. The Class 10 results will be declared around 1:30 pm and Class 12 results will be announced at 12:30 pm. All those who had appeared in the exam can also check their results through SMS and application. Know how, when and where to check UP Board Class 10, Class 12 results.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) is all set to declare its Class 10, 12 results today, April 29, on its official website @ upresults.nic.in.As per the officials of UP Board, which is also known as Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), Class 10 results will be declared around 1:30 pm and Class 12 results will be announced at 12:30 pm. All those who had appeared in the exams can simply log on to UPSEB/ UPMSP’s official website to download their exam result and mark sheets. According to the reports, results will be announced by the director of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) Awadh Naresh Sharma in Allahabad.

Students are eagerly waiting for their results, hard work which they had done in the whole year. Nearly 66,37,018 students registered for the examinations out of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12 as Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. The results will also be declared through SMS or application. Write the text ‘UP12’ and give a space and then write your roll number and send it to 56263. As this year strict actions were taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government the students who had appeared in class, 10, 12 board exams have gone down.

Over 1,80,826 students were not present. It included over 53,100 high schools and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. Overall, a record total of 11,28,250 students missed their board exams

Know how, when and where to check the UP Board Class 10, Class 12 board results:

Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in / upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the link that read “Class 10 results”

Enter all the necessary details in the prescribed format

Click “submit”

The student will be directed to the page where his/her results will be displayed on the screen

Now download and take a print out of the same for further references

