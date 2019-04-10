UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is soon going to announce the results for the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12. Reportedly, the results will be declared by the end of April 2019. The candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of UP Board which is upresults.nic.in

Going by some reports, the results are scheduled to announce between April 15 to 25, 2019 for class 10 and 12. The students are deliberately waiting for the scores so that they decide further college and high schools. Until that, we have brought the detailed information regarding UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019!

Here are 4 sites from where you can easily check your results for UP Board Class 10, Class 12 examination:

1. upmsp.edu.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic.in

3. upresults.nic.in

4. results.nic.in

As the results get announced, students from across the state will check their scores which might result in congestion of sites. In this case, the sites can also get crashed because of high traffic. The students can then check the results from these third-party websites, take a look!

1. www.indiaresults.com

2. www.examresults.net

The students who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the results. While some of them don’t know how to check their scores. Quit panicking! We have listed down the easiest steps to check your results!

1. Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

2. Find and click the option which says UP Board Result 2019 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2019

3. Provide the required credentials like Roll Number and other details

4. Submit the information and the result will appear on the screen

5. Download the result for further reference and get a printout!

The UP board conducted examinations for high school students from February 7 to February 28. Reports say, that this time, as many as 58,06,922 students had registered for the examination and almost 8,354 schools were allocated as the examination centers. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is soon going to declare the results and so the students have already started prepping up for the future plans.

