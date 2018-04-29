The UP Board on April 29 announced the 2018 results of Class 10. Over 37 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Announcing the results’ date, the Board also asked the students to keep calm while checking the results on the official website as the presence of huge amount of traffic might make the servers to work slowly.

Finally, the judgement day has arrived as over 37 lakh students who had appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exams received a sigh of relief as the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Results 2018 were announced today on April 29 at around 12 PM. The UP Board High School Exams 2018 were held from February 6 to February 22. Last year, the results were announced in the month of June. However, this time the early declaration of results is surely expected to help the students with their entrance exams and will also be acting as a boost for students looking out for early admissions. The examinations were topped by Anjali Verma. sharing her emotions, she said, “I am very happy to top the exam. I was confident of scoring good marks. Our school teachers helped us to prepare well. I want to become an engineer. My father is farmer who has always supported me: Anjali Verma, Class 10th topper.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) commonly known as UP Board was established in 1921 in Allahabad. The following board was founded for promoting and developing Secondary Education in Uttar Pradesh. The Board had started conducting exams in 1923. Keeping in mind the several technical failures last year on the website during the result time, the authorities had earlier issued advisories to the students to ‘keep calm’ in case of delayed access to the official website to check Class 10 UP Board Results. The authorities had earlier stated that lakhs of people and students will be logging on the website that might cause the servers to respond a little slow.

I am very happy to top the exam. I was confident of scoring good marks. Our school teachers helped us to prepare well. I want to become an engineer. My father is farmer who has always supported me: Anjali Verma, Class 10th topper (UP Board) pic.twitter.com/8ezYSxtJX9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2018

Apart from the Class 10 UP Board Results, Class 12 Results were also announced by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The UP Board will upload the Class 10th and Class 12th results on the official websites of UPMSP Board – upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. The students can visit the above-mentioned websites to check their result.

Follow the mentioned steps to check you UP Board result:

Open the official website — upresults.nic.in Click the Results link seen on homepage of the UP Board website As the results page gets open, enter your name, roll number and select Class After you have seen the result, you can save, download it for future ourposes.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App