UP Board Class 10 Result 2019 declared: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Class 10 Result 2019. The UP Board Class 10 Result 2019 is available @ upmsp.edu.in and @ upresults.nic.in. The UP Board Class 10 Result 2019 will also be available on examresults.net. According to the reports, the around 58 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations this year. The UP Board Class 10 examination 2019 was held between February 7 to 28, 2019. The students who have been eagerly waiting for the UP Board Class 10 result 2019 can check and download their UP Board Class 10 result by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Gautam Raghuvanshi topped the UP board Class 10 examinations. The pass percentage of the Class 10 examination reached 80.07%, while 70.02% cleared the intermediate, Class 12 examination.

Last year, 72.43% students had qualified the Class 10 examination, out of which 72.27% were boys and 78.81% were girl. While this year boys will be eyeing to surpass girl’s records.

Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board/Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad @ upresults.nic.in or @ upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads result

Step 3. A new page will pop up now

Step 4. Enter your login credentials like name and registration number.

Step 5. The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Save and take a print-out of your scorecard for future reference.

The UP Board Class 10 result 2019 can be accessed through SMS also. The candidates just need to send an SMS to via 56263.

In your message box, write UP 10 for Class 10th and UP 12 for Class 12th, followed by your role number and send it to 56263.

Examples:

SMS- UP10ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

SMS- UP12ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on UP Board's official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and examresults.net for the latest updates about UP Board Class 10 result 2019, UP Board Class 12 result 2019

