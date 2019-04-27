UP Board Class 10 Result 2019: UPMSP is all set to declare the UP Board Class 10 Result 2019. The UP Board Class 10 result 2019 will be available @ upmsp.edu.in, @upresults.nic.in. Check the result, scorecard and merit list by simply following the steps given below:

UP Board Class 10 Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10 Result 2019 shortly. According to the official website of the UPMSP, the UP Board Class 10 Result 2019 will be announced at around 12:30 pm today @ upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP Board Class 10 Result 2019 will also be available on examresults.net. The candidates who had appeared for the UP Board Class 10 examination can now check their UP Board Class 10 result by simply following the steps mentioned below.

According to the official data shared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, around 58 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations. The UP Board Class 10 exams were held between February 7 to 28, 2019. While the UP Board 12th examination 2019 was conducted February 7 to March 2, 2019.

The students who have been eagerly waiting for the UP Board Class 10 Result 2019, can check and download their scorecard by simply following the steps mentioned below:

UP Board Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to download result

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UP Board/ Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad @ upresults.nic.in or @ upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ given for details on Class 12 and 10 results.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page now, login with your credentials like name and registration number.

Step 4. The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.

Last year, 72.43% students had qualified the Class 10 examination, out of which 72.27% were boys and 78.81% were girl. While this year boys will be eyeing to surpass girl’s records.

The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on UP Board’s official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and examresults.net for the latest updates about UP Board Class 10 result 2019, UP Board Class 12 result 2019 or students can subscribe to NewsX.com for all the latest notifications and result related news.

