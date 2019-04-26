UP Board class 10th, 12th Result 2019: The results of the class 10th and 12th will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, 2019 on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Both results will be announced on the same date. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official websites.

UP Boards Class 10th, Class 12th results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the class 10th and 12th tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, 2019, on the official website by 12.30 pm on upmsp.edu.in. Both results will be announced on the same date. Over 50 lakh students who had appeared for the class 10th and class 12th examinations can check through results through the official website and other sources.

Out of which, 6 lakh reportedly couldn’t appear for the examinations after appearing in paper one or two papers. Around 32 lakh students had registered for the high school exam and 26 lakh registered for Intermediate exams.

UP Board Result 2019: Where to check?

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: What other websites?

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter your details such as roll number and other details in the space provided

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take out a print out of the same

UP class 10, class 12 board results 2019 via SMS

SMS – UP 10 Roll Number – Send it to 56263

SMS – UP 12 Roll Number – Send it to 56263

Here is an important note for all the candidates that they can keep the printouts until the original documents submitted to the board. Candidates can collect their original documents a few days, later after the declaration of the UP board results 2019 from their respective schools.

In this year, the UP Board introduced several facilities to ensure the re-evaluation process and announcement of the result for class 10th and class 12th on time. The high school examinations began from February 7, 2019, and concluded on February 28, 2019. While the board class 12th commenced on February 7, 2019, and ended on March 2, 2019.

