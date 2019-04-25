UP Board class 10th, 12th Results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for class 10th were held from February 7 to 28. The class 12th exams were held from February 7 to March 2. As many as over 58 lakh were registered for the exams. Out of which 6 lakh students reportedly skipped the exam after appearing in one or two papers

UP Board class 10th, 12th Results 2019: Board to declare results on April 27 @upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to declare the result of class 10th and class 12th in the coming days. As per reports, The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results of class 10th and 12th on April 27. Students can check their results online through official website @upmsp.edu.in. Students have been asked to check the latest updates on the board website. Board has also opted SMS services for students to check their results.

As per reports, the performance of students in the board exams is expected to improve this year. This time, the schools have maintained important exams before the final one.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website @upmsp.edu.in

2. Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

3. Enter the required information of details

4. Click on the Submit button

5. Download the results

6. Take the printout of the results for future reference

Access results through SMS:

Candidates can also check their results via SMS. Students need to send message UP12<space>Roll Number to 56263. For class 10th results, send UP10<space>Roll Number to 56263.

