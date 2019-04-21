UP Board class 10th, 12th results 2019 date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams on the same date. Earlier, the anticipation date was April 25, 2019. Updating over the same, additional secretary of the board, Shiv Lal told a leading daily that the students can expect the results anytime, after Monday.

UP Board class 10th, 12th results 2019 date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams in the coming week of April. Speaking to a leading daily regarding the same, additional secretary of the board, Shiv Lal said that the final result dates are yet to be announced but students can expect it anytime, after Monday. Students who appeared for class 10 and 12 examinations can check their result on the same date. According to media reports, the anticipated date is April 25, 2019 on which the UP board result can be declared, however, the officials haven’t confirmed the date. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

As per the official data, a total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams, out of which, 6,69,860 students didn’t appear for the boards. In the previous year, a total of 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees had registered for the Inter exams. Out of which 11 lakh were marked absent in the examinations.

Assumptions for result date declaration

Prior to this, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Minister of Secondary and Higher Education, had announced that the results of the examination would be declared by April 30, 2019. Therefore, there are assumptions fro result declaration date is around from April 22 to April 30, 2019.

Re-evaluation process

After the result declaration, in case any candidates face problems, the Board has provided a re-evaluation facility for the students. The candidates can apply for the re-evaluation by as much as five per cent, as per the latest rules. To reevaluate, the students need to follow a certain guideline that is to reevaluate one subject paper, candidates will have to pay Rs 500. Earlier, the students were required to pay Rs 100.

