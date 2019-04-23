UP Board class 10th, class 12th results 2019: The Class 10th and Class 12th result will be declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) post-April 22, 2019 on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, In case the official websites of UPMSP doesn't work, there are multiple ways through the which the results can be ascertained.

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) can be expected post-April 22, 2019 on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Deputy Chief Minister, Dinesh Kumar recently announced that the result will be declared on April 30, 2019. Speaking to a leading daily, an additional secretary, UPMSP said that the result can be expected post-April 22, Monday.

Over 58 lakh students appear for the UP Board class 10 and class 12 board and the result will be declared on the same day. After the result declaration, all the candidates can check it on the official website of the board. In case the official website doesn’t work, the students can check the same via various ways.

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: Other websites to check result

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: Third party websites

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: Here’s how to check UP board results on the website

Visit the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic.in Click on ‘UP Board Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2019’ on the homepage Enter your details such as roll number and other details in the space provided Click on submit Results will be displayed on the screen Download and take out a print out of the same.

UP class 10, class 12 board results 2019 through SMS

SMS – UP10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

SMS – UP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

In this year, UP Class 10 Board exams 2018 started from February 7 and ended on February 22, 2019, while Class 12 exams began from February 7 and ended on March 2, 2019.

For the uninitiators, the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Result that the Intermediate result 2019 UP Board is the single largest Class 12th result to be announced in India with the combined student strength of about 2.6 million students.

