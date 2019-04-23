UP Board class 10th result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Class 10th board were held in the month of February 2019, the results for the same are set to release this month on April 30th. Here are the steps to check the revaluation process, steps to download and check result via the SMS, website and app.

UP Board class 10th result 2019: The result for UP Board will be declared on the official website of The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) @ upresults.nic. The results for class 10th Uttar Pradesh Board which were conducted in the month of February from 7 to 28 is all set to release the result for the same in the coming week. There were speculations that the result was to be announced before April 22 but now the dates have been changed to April 30, 2019, as per the deputy chief minister Dinesh Kumar.

This year a total of 31,95,603 students have appeared for Uttar Pradesh class 10th board 2019. The result for the same will be announced early as compared to the previous years. For all the UP board students class 10th who are awaiting their results here are the steps to check the revaluation process, scorecard, passing criteria and many more details.

UP Board 10th results 2019: How to check

Via SMS:

The UP Board high school results 2019 can be seen via SMS, students need to send SMS to number 56263. The format for the message will be UP10roll number. The result will be in front of you.

Via the website:

Alternatively, aspirants can check their result at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Mobile App:

To check, the result, the candidtes can downland the application via play store.

UP Board 10th result 2019: Passing criteria

Minimum: 35% passing marks required to pass class 10th. In 2018 the passing percentage was 75.16%

UP Board 10th result 2019: Reevaluation process

The fee for sending the paper for revaluation has creased from Rs 100 to Rs 500 per paper.

Total absentees this year for UP Board class 10th:

Last year a total number of 36,55,691 students had enrolled for class 10 board exams out f which 56,000 students skipped the exam.

