UP Board class 10th results 2019 declared: In class 10th, around 36 lakh students have registered in 2019. Last year, around 29.81 lakh students had appeared in the class 10th exam. 6.5 lakh students this time remained absent in the exams while 403 were caught using unfair means during the exams.

UP Board class 10th results 2019 declared: Overall pass percentage is 80.07

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the class 10th and 12th results on Saturday. As per officials, the pass percentage of results…. The results are available on upmsp.edu.in. Over 50 lakh students are checking their results. The UPMSP has declared the much-awaited results of class 10th and 12th on April 27, 2019. Students have been advised by the board not to take any stress.

The UP Board Class 10 exams were held between February 7 to 28, 2019. While the UP Board 12th examination 2019 was conducted February 7 to March 2, 2019.

उत्तर प्रदेश की #बोर्ड परीक्षा में सफल छात्र-छात्राओं को हार्दिक बधाई। विद्यार्थी यह समझें कि यह परीक्षा जीवन का एक पड़ाव मात्र है और अभी कई ऐसे मोड़ आने बाकी हैं। सभी छात्र-छात्राएं भविष्य में जीवन की हर एक कसौटी पर स्वर्ण-सदृश निखरें, यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2019

How to check results:

1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. A new page will appear on your screen

4. Enter the required credentials including registration Roll number.

5. UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

6. Download the result and take a print-out for future reference.

In 2017, in class 12th, around 31 lakh students have registered in 2019. 23.54 lakh students appeared for the 12th exam including 1.79 lakh private examinees who had registered for the Inter exams. Over 20.83 lakh students were declared pass. the overall pass percentage was 88.80 per cent.

