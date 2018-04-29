Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to share result of Class 12 Intermediate examination 2018. The UP board will announce the result of 29 lakh students on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in today. Students can check out their result by simply following steps given below.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday will announce the result for Class 12 examination. The board will declare the scorecards of 29 lakh students who appeared for Intermediate examination this year. The results will be available on the official website of UPSEB/UPMSP upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. “U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2018 Results likely to be announced on 29 April 2018 at 12.30 PM,” said a notice on the official website.

Steps to check and download inter result 2018:

Log on to the official website upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in Click on the link that read “Intermediate results 2018” Enter all the necessary details in the prescribed format Click “submit” The student will be directed to the page where his/her results will be displayed on the screen Now download and take a print out of the same for further references

This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered for the examinations out of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12.

