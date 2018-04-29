The UP Board on April 29 announced the 2018 results of Class 12 students. The Board stated that over 29 lakh students took the exams in 2018. In order to tackle the technical lapses and a massive crowd, the UP Board has also made the results available on upresults.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com. As per reports, over 11 lakh students had dropped out from the examinations following the UP Government's crackdown on the cheating mafia.

Results of the UP Board Class 12 Intermediate examinations, conducted from February 6 to March 12, were announced by the UP Board today on April 29. The results which were announced at noon, around 12:30 PM, decided the fate of over 29 lakh students who had appeared for the UP Board Class 12 exams this year. The results were announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) which is also known as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh. In order to check the results, log on to the official website, upresults.nic.in. The passing percentage of boys is 72.27% & the passing percentage of girls is 78.81%. Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya have been declared the toppers with 466 marks each.

The following results came in after the UP Board released an official statement claiming that the results of UP Board Class 12 will be declared on April 29, 2018. As per reports, in order to avoid the technical lapses which it faced last year, the Board has made the results available on upresults.nic.in as well as examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Reports suggested that over 11 lakh intermediate students had dropped out from the examination in wake of the crackdown on the cheating mafia. In order to curb cheating during exams, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had brought up several measures like putting up of CCTV cameras and an extra number of invigilators to avoid cheating during UP exams.

Last year in 2017, 26 lakh students took the exam out of which only 82.5 percent students passed the exam. It was set up in 1921 by an act of United Provinces Legislative Council as India was under the British rule at that time. Follow these steps to check your results:

A) Open website upmspresults.up.nic.in. In case, it does not respond quickly, try logging on to upresults.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com

B) Click on UP Board 12th Result 2018 link

C) Enter your Roll Number and hit submit

In case you do not have internet access, one can get their UP Board Class 12 results via SMS.

A) Type UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

