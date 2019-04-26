UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 pass percentage: Uttar Pradesh Board will be releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 27, 2019 on its official wesbite. All the students who are eagerly waiting for their results must score 35 per cent marks to pass the examination.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 pass percentage: It is that month of the year when all the Stae Boards declare the Class 10th and Class 12th results on their official websites. Uttar Pradesh Board has decided to release the marksheet of over 58.6 lakh students who appeared for Class 10 Board exams and Class 12th Board exams on April 27, 2019. The pass UP Board Class 10 examination as well as UP Board Class 12 examination, each and every students who gave their exams this year should score a minimum of 35 per cent in the results that will be available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Besides the official website, candidates can also check their results on pmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Note: If a student fails to secure the minimum pass percentage in Class 10 and Class 12 results 2019, he or she will be given a chance to re-appear for the examination which too will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board. The compartment examination dates for students who failed in a subject or subjects, will be released on the official website of Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh.

The UPSEB secretary was noted saying that except some incidents, the class 10th and class 12th examinations went smoothly under strict vigilance. In 208, the UP Class 10 as well as Class 12 results were declared on April 29. In UP Board Class 10th Results 2018, over 75.16 per cent students cleared the examination with girls scoring 78.81 per cent while boys with 72.27 per cent.

