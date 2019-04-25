UP Board class 12 Result 2019: UP Board Result 2019 for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be released soon on the official website of upresults.nic.in. Candidates should keep a check on the website mentioned below for the result.

UP Board class 12 Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh board class 12 results are likely to be announced by today. The board result will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on their official website upmsp.edu.in. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their respective Uttar Pradesh board class 12 2019 result by clicking directly on the link mentioned below upresults.nic.in/. As per the officals, the result for UP board class 10th and class 12th will be declared by this week and there are speculations that the result might be released by today.

A total number of 36 lakh students had registered themselves for class 10rth board examination whereas only 30 lakh students sat for UP Board class 12 examination. In comparison to last year around 26 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the inter examination among which 11 lakh students were absent. This year a total of 58 lakh students have appeared for class 10 and 12th examination. The exams were conducted in the month of February from February 7 to February 28, 2019.

UP Board class 10th 12th result 2019: Links to check the result are:

1. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) official website: upmsp.edu.in

2. Uttar Pradesh Results 2019: upresults.nic.in

UP Board class 10th 12th result 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Click on the official website of the board or the Shiksha prasihad here: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Step 2: A new tab will open, where the candidates have to click on the link reading as UP Board Intermediate Class XII examination result 2019 or UP Board high school Class X examination result 2019

Step 3: After clicking on the link there will be a portal same as the photo down below, where you have to write your roll number and the school code as given in the admit card

Step 4: After entering the seven-digit roll number, the portal will redirect to your result

Step 5: All the best for your result! It is suggested that the candidates take a printout of the result for future references.

