­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) announced the results of Class 12 on the official website, www.upmsp.edu.in. on Sunday, April 29. This time, again the scorecard of girls have surpassed boy, the passing percentage of boys is 72.27% & the passing percentage of girls is 78.81%, reported ANI. All the students can obtain their marksheet from the official website. This year, a total 66,37,018 students registered for the board exams, out of which 29,81,327 students were from class 12 and 36,55,691 were from class 10.

The board examinations were conducted in and around Uttar Pradesh in February for both secondary and senior classes. The evaluation process was started from March 17. In 2017, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari of Fatehpur had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2%. Because of the heavy rush on the websites, students are advised to be calm and patient as the website may work slow. In such cases, students must wait and check their results after some time.

Results of class 12th of UP Board has been announced. The passing percentage of boys is 72.27% & the passing percentage of girls is 78.81%. Rajneesh Shukla & Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each: Awadh Naresh Sharma,Board of High School & Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/48uzr9QJWM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2018

Apart from it, the results are available by app or by SMS. The students can also check the results through examresults.net, indiaresults.com. Students should take a print out of their online scorecard for further reference and also get a photocopy of it, The scorecard will, however, be provisional in nature and students have to collect the original certificate from their respective schools. The new academic session will start on April 16.

