UP Board Class 12th Result 2019: The results for class 12 of UP Board will be declared on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The students who have appeared for the same can check their results by visiting the official website of the UP Board, upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Class 12th Result 2019: The UP Board class 12 or intermediate results will be announced on April 27, 2019. In a press release published on April 24, 2019, the secretary of UP Board, Nina Srivastava stated that the UP Board class 12th or intermediate results will be declared at 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad head office in Prayagraj. After the announcement of the UP Board class 12 results, all the students who have appeared in the examination can access and check their results on the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. In the current year, approximately 58 lakh students appeared for the Up board exam of class 10th and class 12th. The class 10th exams were conducted from February 7 to February 28, 2019, and the exam for class 12th was held from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

On the result declaration day, there are chances of crashing of the official website of UP Board due to high traffic, so the students can opt for checking their result through SMS.

Steps to check the UP Board class 12th result through SMS:

Step 1: Send ‘UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263.

Step 2: You will get the result through a text message.

Steps to check the UP Board class 12th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) examination – 2019 Results.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the school code as mentioned in the admit card, thoroughly check the details after entering.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep it with you for future reference.

