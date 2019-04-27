UP Board class 12th Result 2019: Tanu Tomar has emerged as the topper of the UP Board Class 12 exams with 97.83 per cent. Bhagyashree got the second rank with 97.2 per cent and Akanksha came in third with 94.80 per cent.

UP Board class 12th Result 2019: Tanu Tomar tops board exam, secures 97.83 per cent

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board Result for Class 10th and 12th today at their official website upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Board exam can also check their results on upresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their UP Board results 2019 using a free mobile application. They can also check their UP Board results through SMS. Tanu Tomar has emerged the topper of the UP Board Class 12 exams with 97.83 per cent. Bhagyashree got the second rank with 97.2 per cent and Akanksha came in third with 94.80 per cent.

As per reports, nearly 58 lakh students had given the UP board Class 10th and Class 12th exams, this year. The Board had conducted Class 10th board exams from February 7, 2019 to February 28, 2019.

How to check UP Board results:

1. Visit the official website of UP Board/Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad @ upresults.nic.in or @ upmsp.edu.in

2. Click on the link that reads the result

3. A new page will open on the computer

4. Enter your login details including name and registration number.

5. The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

5. Save and take a print-out of your scorecard for future reference.

Gautam Raghuvanshi tops the Uttar Pradesh Board High School exam with 97.17% marks. Shivam secures second spot with 97% marks and Tanuja Vishwakarma secures the third position with 96.83% marks. pic.twitter.com/RRVSXeYYAs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019

While in 10th class results, Gautam Raghuvanshi has emerged the topper of the Uttar Pradesh Board High School exam with 97.17 per cent. Shivam came in second with 97 per cent and Tanuja Vishwakarma secures the third spot with 96.83 per cent marks.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App